06 Aug 2019

Three killed, seven injured in Baglung landslide

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 06 Aug 2019

Three critically injured people were airlifted to Kathmandu.

Prakash Baral

Three people died and seven others were injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rains buried five houses at Tamela in Baglung district on Sunday night.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jhabindra Prasad Bhattarai, Ashari Shripali (70), her grandson Prabin (12) and Pancha Kumari Shripali (45) died in the incident. The security personnel and the locals retrieved the bodies of deceased after 10 hours of the incident.

Three critically injured victims were airlifted to Kathmandu by a Nepal Army helicopter on Monday while the others are receiving treatment at a local health facility.

The incident site is about 130km west from the district headquarters. The security personnel from Bungadobhan and Burtibang reached the site on Monday and rescued the victims.

Chief District Officer Luk Bahadur Chhetri said a helicopter was called, in coordination with the Home Ministry, to rescue the victims as it took a while to reach the incident site from the district headquarters.

