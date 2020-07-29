Three dead, seven missing in separate landslides in Kalikot and Rukum (West) district

Authorities say continuous rainfall has hampered the search and rescue operation.

Tularam Pandey & Hari Gautam

Three people have died and seven others gone missing in separate landslides triggered by incessant rains at Kalikot and Rukum (West) districts on Monday.

A landslide at Banphikot Rural Municipality in Rukum (West) claimed the lives of a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old youth of Syala. A 15-year-old from Raskot Municipality in Kalikot district was also killed in the same incident.

Meanwhile, five people of a single family were swept away by a landslide that occurred at Badoltala of Raskot Municipality on Monday.

One more person has gone missing following another landslide that occurred at an under-construction road section at Lalu of Narharinath Rural Municipality.

Likewise, a 50-year-old woman of Dahan in Khadachakra Municipality was swept away by the flooded Takulla Khola at Tilagufa Municipality on Tuesday.

Kalikot District Police Chief DSP Shyam Babu Oliya said adverse weather conditions are affecting the search and rescue operations.

Similarly, four houses were swept away by floods and landslides at Potmara in Sani Triveni Rural Municipality and Shantighat in Raskot Municipality. A bailey bridge built by the Nepal Army in Phugad along the Karnali corridor road section was also swept away by the floods.