Thailand - Severe weather (AHA Centre, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 June 2021)

  • Strong winds were reported on 16-17 Jun across Phatthalung Province (south-eastern coast of Thailand).
  • The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) reports 225 affected people and 45 damaged houses in the area of Pa Bon and Tamot Districts.
  • Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Phatthalung Province, on 18-20 June.

