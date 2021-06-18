Skip to main content
Nepal
Thailand - Severe weather (AHA Centre, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 June 2021)
- Strong winds were reported on 16-17 Jun across Phatthalung Province (south-eastern coast of Thailand).
- The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) reports 225 affected people and 45 damaged houses in the area of Pa Bon and Tamot Districts.
- Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Phatthalung Province, on 18-20 June.
