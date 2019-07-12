A Thai Red Cross Society Delegation’s Visit to Kathmandu for Monitoring the Construction of the Nepal Red Cross Society’s new Central Blood Transfusion Service Building

watchariya.l

A Thai Red Cross Society delegation led by Cdr. Ubonwon Charoonruangrit, M.D., Director of the National Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS), visited the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal from 16-19 June 2019 to follow up the progress of the Nepal Red Cross Society’s new Central Blood Transfusion Service (CBTS) Building which is currently under construction to replace the one destroyed by the earthquake in April 2013. It has been carried out with a budget of USD 4 million donated by the Thai people through the Thai Red Cross Society.

On 17 June 2019, the TRCS team inspected the construction site with the aim to ensurethe project is completed as scheduled and adheres to the National Standards for Blood Transfusion Service, World Health Organization (WHO).

Later on 18 June 2019, the representatives of TRCS, the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), the Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu, the project’s consultant New Horizon and Global Advisory Panel (GAP) have discussed for the development of the project, challenge and solutions at a meeting room, the Crowne Plaza Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu. After that, the team visited two temporary buildings of the NRCS’s Central Blood Transfusion Centre to advice on how to relocate the centre’s existing equipment and tools to the new building after the completion of the project.