With financial support from the USAID/Nepal, World Vision has been implementing Tayar Nepal: Cash Transfer Program Technical Assistance with an overarching goal to provide implementation support to prepare, support, and strengthen Nepal’s disaster response and recovery system to assess and respond to the second-order impacts of COVID-19. As part of this Technical Assistance Grants (TAG) project, World Vision will conduct an integrated mix of cash transfer program interventions which ranges from market assessment, capacity building of municipalities on developing beneficiary selection criteria, developing final beneficiaries, developing mechanisms for cash for work and conditional cash transfer interventions, among others. World Vision will also be documenting the lessons learnt of this process through case studies and Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM). This infographic provides an overview of this project.