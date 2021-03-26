The Covid-19 pandemic has affected communities globally, yet the impact has not been equal.

People with disabilities were already often living with severe disadvantage and marginalisation and, as predicted by many disability-focused agencies, Covid-19 has exacerbated these inequalities. Emerging evidence from Inclusive Futures, a UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)-funded programme, highlights the catastrophic emotional and material impacts on people with disabilities in Nepal and Bangladesh. To respond to and plan for future crises, decision makers should consult inclusively with both organisations of people with disabilities and people with disabilities themselves.

Cite this publication

Wickenden, M.; Thompson, S.; Rohwerder, B. and Shaw, J. (2021) 'Taking a Disability-Inclusive Approach to Pandemic Responses', IDS Policy Briefing 175, Brighton: Institute of Development Studies, DOI: 10.19088/IDS.2021.027