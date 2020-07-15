Syangja witnessed multiple landslides in the last few days displacing people and disrupting highways

Three persons were buried and one went missing in a landslide at Kaligandaki on Tuesday morning.

Three persons were buried to death and one went missing in a landslide that occurred at Khahare in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality Ward No. 4, Syangja, on Tuesday morning.

According to the District Police Office in Syangja, six people got buried in landslide debris while on their way to repair a drinking water pipe near a water spring in Khahare.

“Among them, three were rescued from the incident site. But one among the three rescued died while undergoing treatment at Birgha Health Post,” said Rajendra Adhikari, deputy superintendent of police in Syangja. “Two bodies were found buried in the landslide debris while one person is still missing in the incident site.”

The two persons rescued from the site are receiving treatment at Palpa Mission Hospital, said police. According to Adhikari, a team of security personnel from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force has been deployed in the incident site for rescue operation. “The area is prone to multiple landslides, as there’s a river nearby,” said Adhikari.

Twenty seven individuals from Ward No. 4 have been displaced by the landslide that was triggered by incessant rainfall.

“For the time being, the displaced families are taking shelter at their relatives’ houses. We will move them to a safer location soon,” said Khim Bahadur Thapa, chairman at the rural municipality.

In Morang, a 58-year-old woman died when her house collapsed in a landslide at Singhadevi Chisangkhola of Kerabari Rural Municipality Ward No. 2 on Saturday night.

Man Bahadur Rai, deputy superintendent of police in Morang, said the difficult terrains of the incident site made it difficult to retrieve the victim’s body and hand it over to her family.

Likewise, a 23-year-old man from Rautwamai Municipality Ward No. 7 was swept away by the rain-swollen Ratuwa stream on Sunday.

“It has been learnt that the man was on the way to Jhapa from Ratuwamai. We have mobilised a police team to search for the missing person,” said DSP Rai.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement along the Nawalparasi (East)-Daunne road section of the East-West highway, which had remained closed for almost 10 hours since Tuesday morning due to a landslide, resumed from Tuesday noon. Two vehicles were trapped in landslide debris and felled trees along the road section.

According to Mohan Bahadur Khand, deputy superintendent of police in Nawalpur, one way traffic movement has resumed along the road section after workers from the Department of Roads and security personnel from Nepal Police cleared the landslide debris. Multiple landslides have occurred along the 15km stretch of the road section in Daunne over the past week, said police.

*Deo Narayan Sah in Morang and Nabin Paudel in Nawalpur contributed reporting. *