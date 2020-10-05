A Survey Report “COVID-19 Impact on Migrants Workers” in Sudurpashchim Pradesh

A study “COVID-19 Impact on Migrants Workers” in Kanchanpur, Doti, Achham and Kailali District, with 1572 migrant returnees” conducted by DCA and Partners in Sudur Paschim Province in September 2020 shows that 98.7% of migrant’s returnee have lost their household livelihood due to COVID-19; Key reasons are - (i) shutdown of markets due to lockdown, (ii) had to stay at home to look after their children due to school closures, (iii) impact on markets due to the economic downturn (iv) travel restrictions and (v)contract termination.

The women’s workload has increased significantly (77.2%) mainly in terms of preparing and managing food for their family, taking care of their children and livestock.

73.4% adult male members and 74.7% adult female members of the family are most stressed in the current situation.

57.5% reported that the risk of GBV has increased.

There is a need to create livelihood opportunities applying the existing skills. Of migrant returnees, 56.2% have agriculture related skills, 35.5% have cooking skills, 5.4% tailoring, 6.3 iron work, 6.5 construction, 5.2 driving and others.

62.7% do not have the capacity to invest to start their own business