Steering committee meeting: Targets and action plan for next two years approved

Kathmandu, January 17:

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Steering Committee has approved the upcoming targets and action plan to complete the post-earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister and chairman of the Steering Committee KP Sharma Oli, approved the target and action plan with a plan to complete the remaining works of reconstruction and rehabilitation in the next two years.

As per the action plan presented by NRA Chief Executive Officer Sushil Gyewali, the reconstruction of houses of all the beneficiaries who took their first tranche in or before fiscal year 2017/18 will be complete by fiscal year 2018/19.

CEO Gyewali said a decision has also been taken to ease the process of providing bloc grant of Rs. 300,000 for the houses reconstructed immediately after the earthquake.

Likewise, according to the revised targets, the private housing reconstruction of the beneficiaries added after the grievance hearing, the landless and vulnerable groups, integrated settlements and heritage settlements will be completed by 2019/20.

The work of grievance hearing and resurvey will be completed by the first eight months of 2018/19, and all the remaining beneficiaries will be provided with a first tranche of the grant within the end of 2018/19.

Likewise, the arrangement of safer housing land for the beneficiaries living in vulnerable settlements will be complete by the end of 2018/19, and 50 percent of the housing reconstruction will be complete by this fiscal year and hundred percent of the housing reconstruction will be complete by 2019/20.

Under the revised target of the integrated settlement development, 50 plans will be approved by the end of 2018/19, and additional 25 plans will be approved in 2019/20.

For the beneficiaries of the vulnerable groups, an additional grant of Rs. 50,000 will be provided and construction of their houses will begin by the end of 2018/19, and 40 percent progress will be made by the end of the year, and 100 percent of the reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of 2019/20.

As per the target, 70 percent of the educational institutions will be reconstructed within 2018/19, 90 percent in 2019/20, and aims to complete 100 percent of the reconstruction by the first four months of 2020/21.

Likewise, 65 percent of the health institutions will be reconstructed by the end of current fiscal year, 80 percent by 2019/20, and complete 100 percent of reconstruction within the first four months of 2020/21.

As for the reconstruction of the government buildings, the aim is to make 75 percent progress in the current fiscal year, 90 percent in 2019/20 and complete 100 percent within the first four months of 2020/21.

Similarly, the NRA aims to complete 60 percent reconstruction of the security sector buildings by the end of current fiscal year, 95 percent by 2019/20 and complete 100 percent by the first four months of 2020/21.

As per the revised target, the reconstruction of 50 percent of the archeological and cultural heritage structures will be complete within the current fiscal year, 75 percent by 2019/20 and complete 100 percent by the first four months of 2020/21.

A plan to propose with the World Bank to work through the local governments on all social and economic rehabilitation programs, and a decision to launch special programmes for social rehabilitation of people who have been disabled due to the earthquake, people living with disability, single women, old people and homeless children, has also been approved.

A target plan has been approved to handover knowledge, skills and experience related to reconstruction to the governments of the concerned tier according to the constitutional and legal provisions on disaster management for the sustainability and handover of the reconstruction works, and do homework on the establishment of international level museum and research center on earthquake, through collaboration with all three tiers of government.

Likewise, the NRA has approved a target to advance the process to handover the the Information System in the NRA to the federal, provincial and the local governments.

Similary, a target has been set to advance the disaster mapping in each local government and use it as the basis for land-utilization plan of the local governments and utilize it for the development of building code. Likewise, the meeting has approved various other targets including launching special cooperation program to execute the national building code in each rural municipality and urban municipality, and have special coordination and collaboration in the national disaster risk management proposed at the federal level, with the NRA.