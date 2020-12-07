Brief description of study

A survey on Status of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management among Adolescent Girls in Nepal was conducted in all seven provinces of Nepal. The survey assessed knowledge, attitude and practice and psychosocial well-being of adolescent girls (10-19 years) in menstrual hygiene management. The study also explored the experiences of differently abled adolescent girls with regard to menstruation. Field work and data collection was conducted in Oct-Dec 2019.