SSA Beneficiaries Receive Cash Relief in their SSA Bank Accounts

Amrita Chaudhary, a 34-year-old recipient of persons with disability allowance, collected multi-purpose cash provided by Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) deposited directly into her Social Security Allowance (SSA) bank account. Earlier, she had received an SMS on her mobile phone informing that the amount of Rs. 13,500 had been deposited into her SSA bank account as a relief assistance against the Oct. 2021 Karnali flood.

For the first time in Nepal, SSA bank accounts have been used to transfer cash to the SSA recipients impacted by the floods. NRCS has paved the way in piloting the use of the SSA system to reach communities with disaster relief. This success has been made possible through close coordination with Tikapur Municipality Office and Janaki Rural Municipality, with financial support of the European Union Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid Operations and technical assistance from the Danish Red Cross, Ministry of Federal Affaris and General Administration, National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority, Department of National ID and Civil Registration, and Handicap Internaltional Nepal.