Situation Update #99 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 28 February - 06 March 2022 (EPI Week 09)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 06 March 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 07 March 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.1% (959,093) of cases have recovered, 0.7% (6,461) are active cases and 1.2% (11,947) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 98.1% (6,338) cases are in home isolation; 1.9% (123) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.9% (56) of active cases require ICU admission, 12.4% (10) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Two districts(Kathmandu and Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (636) reported this week, 23.3% (148) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kaski district 7.1% (45). Majority of the new cases 31.6% (201) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 06 March 2022)