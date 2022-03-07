Nepal
Situation Update #98 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 21 - 27 February 2022 (EPI Week 08)
HIGHLIGHTS
(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 27 February 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 28 February 2022)
• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.9% (956,413) of cases have recovered, 0.9% (8,517) are active cases and 1.2% (11,935) are deaths.
• Among the total active cases, 97.3% (8,285) cases are in home isolation; 2.7% (232) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.0% (81) of active cases require ICU admission, 12.4% (10) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.
• Two districts(Kathmandu and Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.
• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (1306) reported this week, 29.8% (389) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kaski district 7.3% (95). Majority of the new cases 37.1% (484) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.
• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 27 February 2022)