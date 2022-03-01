Situation Update #97 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 14 - 20 February 2022 (EPI Week 07)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 20 February 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 21 February 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.5% (951,394) of cases have recovered, 1.3% (12,244) are active cases and 1.2% (11,921) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 96% (11,754) cases are in home isolation; 4% (490) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.1% (136) of active cases require ICU admission, 10.3% (14) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Five districts (Morang, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Kaski and Kailali) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (2500) reported this week, 33.1% (828) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kaski district 5.4% (136). Majority of the new cases about 40.8% (1021) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 19 February 2022,09:20Hrs)