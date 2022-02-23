Situation Update #96 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 7 - 13 February 2022 (EPI Week 06)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 13 February 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 14 February 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 96.5% (938,583) of cases have recovered, 2.3% (22,584) are active cases and 1.2% (11,892) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 96% (21,692) cases are in home isolation; 4% (892) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.8% (181) of active cases require ICU admission, 18.2% (33) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Eleven districts (Morang, Sunsari, Dhanusha, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Kavrepalanchowk, Kaski,

Banke and Kailali) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (6,654) reported this week, 34.3% (2,279) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 6.2% (415). Majority of the new cases about 42.9% (2,856) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 13 February 2022,09:20Hrs)