Situation Update #95 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 31 January – 6 February 2022 (EPI Week 05)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 06 February 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 07 February 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 94.1% (909,343) of cases have recovered, 4.7% (45,248) are active cases and 1.2% (11,814) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 97.1% (43,932) cases are in home isolation; 2.9% (1,316) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.6% (269) of active cases require ICU admission, 17.1% (46) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Thirteen districts (Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Dhanusha, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Kavrepalanchowk, Kaski, Rupandehi, Banke and Kailali) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (15,964) reported this week, 38.7% (6,178) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 8% (1,280). Majority of the new cases about 50.3% (8,035) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.