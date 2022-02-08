Situation Update #93 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 24 - 30 January 2022 (EPI Week 04)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 30 January 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 31 January 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 89.9% (854,707) of cases have recovered, 8.8% (83,999) are active cases and 1.3% (11,735) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 98% (82,369) cases are in home isolation; 2% (1,630) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.3% (285) of active cases require ICU admission, 17.9% (51) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Eighteen districts (Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Dhanusha, Saptari, Siraha, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Makwanpur, Kavrepalanchowk, Kaski, Nawalparasi East, Rupandehi, Banke, Dang and Kailali) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (40,047) reported this week, 44.3% (17,741) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 9.1% (3,659).

Majority of the new cases about 58.5% (23,429) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.