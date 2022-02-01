Situation Update #93 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 17 - 23 January 2022 (EPI Week 03)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 23 January 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 24 January 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 90.3% (821,699) of cases have recovered, 8.4% (77,040) are active cases and 1.3% (11,655) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 97.8% (75,376) cases are in home isolation; 2.1% (1,664) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.3% (215) of active cases require ICU admission, 18.6% (40) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Fifteen districts (Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Dhanusha, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Makwanpur, Kavrepalanchowk, Kaski, Nawalparasi East, Rupandehi, Ranke and Kailali) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (56,656) reported this week, 48.6% (27,523) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 11.1% (6,278). Majority of the new cases about 65.7% (37,208) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.