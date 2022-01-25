Situation Update #92 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 10 - 16 January 2022 (EPI Week 02)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 16 January 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 17 January 2022)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 95.6% (816,438) of cases have recovered, 3% (25,680) are active cases and 1.4% (11,620) are deaths.

Among the total active cases, 95.7% (24,584) cases are in home isolation; 4.3% (1,096) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.5 % (122) of active cases require ICU admission, 23.8% (29) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

Nine districts (Morang, Sunsari, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Kaski, Rupandehi and Kailali) reported more than 500 active cases.

Among the total new cases (21,149) reported this week, 48.8% (10,321) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 10.6% (2,247). Majority of the new cases about 65.2% (13,789) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.