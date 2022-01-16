Nepal
Situation Update #91 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 3 - 9 January 2022 (EPI Week 01)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.8% (814,230) of cases have recovered, 0.8% (6,755) are active cases and 1.4% (11,604) are deaths.
- Among the total active cases, 90.7% (6,127) cases are in home isolation; 9.3% (628) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.1% (77) of active cases require ICU admission, 20.8% (16) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.
- Three districts (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur) reported more than 500 active cases.
- Among the total new cases (3,603) reported this week, 51.7% (1,863) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 11.5% (413). Majority of the new cases about 67.6% (2434) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.