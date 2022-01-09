Situation Update #90 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 27 December - 2 January 2021 (EPI Week 52)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 2 January 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 3 January 2022)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98% (812,419) of cases have recovered, 0.6% (4,971) are active cases and 1.4% (11,596) are deaths.

Among the total active cases, 95.5% (4,747) cases are in home isolation; 4.5% (224) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.7% (83) of active cases require ICU admission, 22.9% (19) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

Two districts (Kathmandu and Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.

Among the total new cases (1,715) reported this week, 53.7% (921) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 9.8% (168). Majority of the new cases about 67.5% (1158) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.