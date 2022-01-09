Nepal
Situation Update #89 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 20 - 26 December 2021 (EPI Week 51)
HIGHLIGHTS
(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 26 December 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 27 December 2021)
Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98% (810,780) of cases have recovered, 0.6% (4,906) are active cases and 1.4% (11,585) are deaths.
Among the total active cases, 95.3% (4,677) cases are in home isolation; 4.7% (229) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.5% (75) of active cases require ICU admission, 32% (24) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.
Two districts (Kathmandu and Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.
Among the total new cases (1,535) reported this week, 39.5% (607) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 15% (230). Majority of the new cases about 59.3% (910) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.
COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 27 December 2021,09:20Hrs)