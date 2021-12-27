Situation Update #88 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 13 - 19 December 2021 (EPI Week 50)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 19 December 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 20 December 2021)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98% (808,892) of cases have recovered, 0.6% (5,271) are active cases and 1.4% (11,573) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 95.3% (5,023) cases are in home isolation; 4.7% (248) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.9% (100) of active cases require ICU admission, 26% (26) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Two districts (Kathmandu and Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (1,514) reported this week, 41.1% (622) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 11.5% (174). Majority of the new cases about 58% (878) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 20 December 2021,09:20Hrs)