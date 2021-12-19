Situation Update #87 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 6 - 12 December 2021 (EPI Week 49)

Highlights

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.9% (806778) of cases have recovered, 0.7% (5,890) are active cases and 1.4% (11,554) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 95.1% (5,601) cases are in home isolation; 4.9% (289) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2% (118) of active cases require ICU admission, 28.8% (34) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Two districts (Kathmandu and Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (1,630) reported this week, 37.2% (607) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 13.3% (217). Majority of the new cases about 54.2% (883) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.