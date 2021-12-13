Nepal

Situation Update #86 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 29 November – 5 December 2021 (EPI Week 48)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 05 December 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 06 December 2021)

  • Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.8% (804544) of cases have recovered, 0.8% (6,507) are active cases and 1.4% (11541) are deaths.

  • Among the total active cases, 94.7% (6,163) cases are in home isolation; 5.3% (344) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.6% (107) of active cases require ICU admission, 26.2% (28) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

  • Two districts (Kathmandu and Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.

  • Among the total new cases (1,714) reported this week, 33.5% (575) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 14.2% (244). Majority of the new cases about 51.3% (879) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

  • COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 06 December 2021,09:20Hrs)

Covi-AstraZeneca

First dose : 3,437,036

Second dose : 2,082,780

Vero Cell

First dose : 6,940,787

Second dose : 5,069,914

Janssen

Single Dose : 1,573,091

Pfizer

First dose : 53,836

