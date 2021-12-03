Situation Update #85 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 22 - 28 November 2021 (EPI Week 47)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 28 November 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 29 November 2021)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.7% (802389) of cases have recovered, 0.9% (6,966) are active cases and 1.4% (11523) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 94.6% (6,589) cases are in home isolation; 5.4% (377) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.4% (171) of active cases require ICU admission, 19.3% (33) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Two districts (Kathmandu and Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (1,859) reported this week,

36.5% (679) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 10.3% (191). Majority of the new cases about 50.6% (941) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.