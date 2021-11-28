Nepal
Situation Update #84 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 15 - 21 November 2021 (EPI Week 46)
HIGHLIGHTS
(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 21 November 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 22 November 2021)
• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.7% (800359) of cases have recovered, 0.9% (7,164) are active cases and 1.4% (11496) are deaths.
• Among the total active cases, 93.5% (6,696) cases are in home isolation; 6.5% (468) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 3.2% (227) of active cases require ICU admission, 22.5% (51) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.
• One district (Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.
• Among the total new cases (2,053) reported this week,
33.1% (679) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 9.9% (204). Majority of the new cases about 46.6% (956) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.