Situation Update #83 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 8 - 14 November 2021 (EPI Week 45)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 14 November 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 15 November 2021)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.7% (798,274) of cases have recovered, 0.9% (7,215) are active cases and 1.4% (11,477) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 92.8% (6,699) cases are in home isolation; 7.1% (516) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 3.1% (222) of active cases require ICU admission, 30.2% (67) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• One district (Lalitpur) reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (2,408) reported this week, 32.4% (780) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 9.6% (230). Majority of the new cases about 44.8% (1078) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 14 October 2021,14:00Hrs)