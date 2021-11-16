Situation Update #82 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 1 -7 November 2021 (EPI Week 44)

HIGHLIGHTS (Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 07 November 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 08 November 2021)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.7% (795,397) of cases have recovered, 0.9% (7,713) are active cases and 1.4% (11,448) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 92.4% (7,124) cases are in home isolation; 7.6% (589) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.5% (197) of active cases require ICU admission, 24.8% (49) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Two districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (1,988) reported this week,

33.0% (656) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 10.8% (214). Majority of the new cases about 47.8% (951) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 07 October 2021,14:00Hrs)