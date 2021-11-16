Situation Update #81 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 25 – 31 October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS (Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 31 October 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 1 November 2021)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.4% (791,787) of cases have recovered, 1.2% (9,376) are active cases and 1.4% (11,407) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 91.9% (8,615) cases are in home isolation; 8.1% (761) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.4% (225) of active cases require ICU admission, 31.1% (70) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Three districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (3,514) reported this week,

29.3% (1,031) are from Kathmandu district followed by Morang district with 7.1% (249). Majority of the new cases about 39.2% (1,378) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 31 October 2021,14:00Hrs)