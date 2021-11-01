Situation Update #80 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 18 - 24 October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS (Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 24 October 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 25 October 2021)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.3% (787,507) of cases have recovered, 1.3% (10,201) are active cases and 11,348 (1.4%) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 92.4% (9,423) cases are in home isolation; 7.6% (778) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.7% (273) of active cases require ICU admission, 31.1% (85) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Three districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (4,019) reported this week, 31.5% (1,265) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 8.1% (327). Majority of the new cases about 43.2% (1,736) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 24 October 2021,14:00Hrs)