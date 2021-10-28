Situation Update #79 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 11 - 17 October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS (Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 17 October 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 18 October 2021)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97.1% (781,456) of cases have recovered and 1.5% (12,297) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 91.7% (11,278) cases are in home isolation; 8.3% (1,019) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.4% (299) of active cases require ICU admission, 32.8% (98) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Five districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (2,839) reported this week,

32.7% (929) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district with 9.4% (268). Majority of the new cases [about 46.8% (1,330)] have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 14 October 2021,14:00Hrs)