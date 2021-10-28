Situation Update #78 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 04 - 10 October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS (Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 10 October 2021 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 11 October 2021)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 96.7% (775,943) of cases have recovered and 1.9% (15,024) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 92.2% (13,859) cases are in home isolation; 7.7% (1,165) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.1% (322) of active cases require ICU admission, 35.1% (113) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Seven districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (5,006) reported this week,

31.8% (1594) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district which is 7.9% (395). Majority of the new cases about 43.8% (2,194) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 10 October 2021,14:00Hrs)