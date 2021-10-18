Nepal
Situation Update #77 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 27 September - 03 October 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
(Data published on MoHP Situation Report as of 03 October 2021 and same data published on EDCD Report as of 04 October 2021)
Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 96.5% (769,224) of cases have recovered and 2.1% (16,804) of cases are active.
Of the total active cases, 92.4% (15,534) cases are in home isolation; 7.6% (1,270) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.0% (337) of active cases require ICU admission, 30.8% (104) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.
Eight districts have reported more than 500 active cases.
Among the total new cases (5,800) reported this week, 30.0% (1739) are from Kathmandu district followed by Morang district which is 7.6% (439). Majority of the new cases about 40.5% (2,350) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.
COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 03 October 2021,14:00Hrs)
ChAdOx1-S *
First dose : 2,773,867
Second dose : 1,535,256
SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell)
First dose : 4,943,118
Second dose : 3,295,989
Johnson and Johnson Vaccine
Single Dose : 1,521,077
* COVISHIELD (manufactured by Serum Institute of India), Japanese-made COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine