Situation Update #77 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 27 September - 03 October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published on MoHP Situation Report as of 03 October 2021 and same data published on EDCD Report as of 04 October 2021)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 96.5% (769,224) of cases have recovered and 2.1% (16,804) of cases are active.

Of the total active cases, 92.4% (15,534) cases are in home isolation; 7.6% (1,270) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.0% (337) of active cases require ICU admission, 30.8% (104) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

Eight districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

Among the total new cases (5,800) reported this week, 30.0% (1739) are from Kathmandu district followed by Morang district which is 7.6% (439). Majority of the new cases about 40.5% (2,350) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.