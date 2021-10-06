Situation Update #76 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 20 - 26 September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

*Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 26 September 2021

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases,

96.2% (761,154) of cases have recovered and 2.2% (19,142) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 93% (17,813) cases are in home isolation; 6.9% (1,329) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.9% (368) of active cases require ICU admission, 32.6% (120) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Nine districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (6,826) reported this week, 27.0% (1,845) are from Kathmandu district followed by Jhapa district which is 8.9% (608). Most of the new cases about 39.8% (2,720) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 20 September 2021, 10:00:00)