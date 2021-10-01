Situation Update #75 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 14 - 20 September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

*Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 20 September 2021 • Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases,

95.8% (752,170) of cases have recovered and 2.8% (22,323) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 93.6% (20,891) cases are in home isolation; 6.4% (1,432) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.7% (371) of active cases require ICU admission, 29.1% (108) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Ten districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (7,229) reported this week, 27.0% (1,949) are from Kathmandu district followed by Jhapa district which is 9.7% (704). Most of the new cases about 37.3% (2,699) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 20 September 2021, 10:00:00)