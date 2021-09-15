Situation Update #73 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 31 - 6 September August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS *Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 6 September 2021

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 94.6% (728,928) of cases have recovered and 4% (30,973) of cases are active.

Of the total active cases, 93.3% (28,911) cases are in home isolation; 6.7% (2,062) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.6% (512) of active cases require ICU admission, 31.8% (163) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

Eighteen districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

Among the total new cases (9635) reported this week, 30% (2887) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kaski district 9.5% (919). Most of the new cases about 43.5% (4188) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.