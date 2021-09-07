Situation Update #72 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 24 - 30 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS *Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 30 August 2021

• Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 93.9% (714520) of cases have recovered and 4.7% (35,874) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 92.9% (33,333) cases are in home isolation; 7.1% (2,541) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.5% (568) of active cases require ICU admission, 28.1% (160) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Twenty districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (12143) reported this week, 28.0% (3395) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kaski district 9.3% (1133). Most of the new cases about 39.7% (4815) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 23 August 2021)

ChAdOx1-S

First dose : 2,064,288

Second dose : 1,099,453

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell)

First dose : 3,253,195

Second dose : 1,945,984

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

Single Dose : 1,350,965