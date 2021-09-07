Situation Update #71 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 17 - 23 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS *Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 23 August 2021

• Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 93.5% (700097) of cases have recovered and 5.1% (38,351) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 91.6% (35,132) cases are in home isolation; 8.3% (3,219) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.7% (679) of active cases require ICU admission, 25.9% (176) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Twenty one districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (14143) reported this week, 27.9% (3946) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kaski district 11.2% (1580). Most of the new cases about 40.5% (5732) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 23 August 2021)

ChAdOx1-S

First dose : 199,7470

Second dose : 1,031,779

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell)

First dose : 2,946,262

Second dose : 1,490,003

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

Single Dose : 1,350,965