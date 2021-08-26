Situation Update #70 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 10 - 16 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS *Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 16 August 2021

• Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 93.2% (685140) of cases have recovered and 5.3% (39,371) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 91.5% (36,036) cases are in home isolation; 8.4% (3,335) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2% (795) of active cases require ICU admission, 24.7% (197) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Twenty one districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (17,352) reported this week, 27.7% (4802) are from Kathmandu district. Most of the new cases about 39.6% (6867) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 16 August 2021)

ChAdOx1-S

First dose : 1875476

Second dose : 866375

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell)

First dose : 2841460

Second dose : 1336325

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

Single Dose : 1287365