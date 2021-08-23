Situation Update #69 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 3 - 9 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 09 August 2021

Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 93.5% (671,083) of cases have recovered and 5% (36,288) of cases are active.

Of the total active cases, 90.6% (32,907) cases are in home isolation; 9.3% (3,381) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2% (741) of active cases require ICU admission, 25.1% (186) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

Sixteen districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

Among the total new cases (17,837) reported this week, 26.4% (4,715) are from Kathmandu district. Most of the new cases about 38% (6779) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.