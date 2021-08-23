Situation Update #68 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 27 July – 2 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 26 July 2021

Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 94.1% (658,122) of cases have recovered and 4.5% (31,629) of cases are active.

Of the total active cases, 89.8% (28,405) cases are in home isolation; 10.1% (3,224) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.1% (690) of active cases require ICU admission, 25.2% (175) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

Fourteen districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

Among the total new cases (16702) reported this week, 23.1% (3854) are from Kathmandu district. Most of the new cases about 34.2% (5708) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.