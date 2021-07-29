Situation Update #66 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 13 – 19 July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

*Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 19 July 2021

• Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 94.7% (633,332) of cases have recovered and 3.8% (25,837) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 90.3% (23,334) cases are in home isolation; 9.6% (2,765) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.1% (564) patients require ICU admission, 27.4% (155) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Ten districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (11612) reported this week, 19.4% (2249) are from Kathmandu district. Most of the new cases about 28.8% (3342) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status

COVISHIELD Vaccine

First dose : 1,828,484

Second dose : 460734

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell)

First dose : 1238634

Second dose : 673583