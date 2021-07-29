Situation Update #65 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 6 - 12 July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

*Data as of HEOC of MoHP Situation Report, 12 July 2021

• Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 94.5% (621027) of cases have recovered and 4% (26,712) of cases are active.

• Of the total active cases, 89.6% (23,947) cases are in home isolation; 10.3% (2,765) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2% (549) patients require ICU admission, 29.7% (163) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• Nine districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the total new cases (10772) reported this week, 20% (2158) are from Kathmandu district. Most of the new cases about 28.7% (3087) have been reported from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (Source: IHIMS/IMU as of 11 July 2021)

COVISHIELD Vaccine

First dose : 1,828,484

Second dose : 454,870

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell)

First dose : 458,072 (08 June 2021)

Second dose : 317,278 (06 July 2021 onward and ongoing)