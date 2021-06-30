Situation Update #62 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 15 - 21 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS * Data as of MoHP Situation Report, 21 June 2021

Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 89.9% (559,928) of cases have recovered and 8.6% (53940) of cases are active.

Of the total active cases, 92.2% (50,304) cases are in home isolation; 6.7% (3,636) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.5% (811) patients require ICU admission, 0.4% (237) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

Thirty nine districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

Among the total new cases (12119) reported this week, 21.1% (2552) of the new cases are from Kathmandu district and 27.9% (3386) are from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts).