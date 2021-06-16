Situation Update #60 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 1- 7 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS * Data as of COVID-19 Update, MoHP, 7 June 2021

● Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 84.2% (497,960) of cases have recovered and 14.4% (85,544) of cases are active.

● Of the total active cases, 91.6% (78,364) cases are in home isolation; 8.3% (7180) cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1,434 (1.6%) patients require ICU admission, 397 (0.3%) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

● Forty seven districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

● Among the total new cases (30192) reported this week, 22.5% (6800) of the new cases are from Kathmandu district and 31.9% (9638) from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts).

● COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (Data as of 4 June 2021): COVISHIELD Vaccine

▪ First dose : 1,823,663

▪ Second dose : 411,006

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell)

▪ First dose : 289,417

▪ Second dose : 280,488