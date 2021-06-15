Situation Update #59 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 25 - 31 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

● Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 79.7% (447,446) of cases have recovered and 18.9% (106470) of cases are active.

● Of the total active cases, 93.1% (99,132) of the active cases are in home isolation; 6.9% (7,338) cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1,492 (1.4%) patients require ICU admission, 424 (0.3%) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

● Forty eight districts have reported more than 500 active cases.

● Among the total new cases (40841) reported this week, 22.3% (9092) of the new cases are from Kathmandu district and 30.2% (12323) from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts).

● RT–PCR tests have been performed from 91 designated COVID-19 laboratories across the country of which 55 are public and 36 are private laboratories.

● There have been 2,113,080 people who have received the 1 st dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and 714,163 people have received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

*Data as of COVID-19 Update, MoHP, 31 May 2021