Nepal
Situation Update #58 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 18 - 24 May 2021
Attachments
SITUATION OVERVIEW
NEPAL
(Data as of 25 May 2021, 07:00:00 hours)
520,461 confirmed cases
6531 deaths
2,936,314 RT-PCR tests
SOUTH-EAST ASIA REGION
(Data as of 23 May 2021, 10am CET)
30,088,649 confirmed cases
372,277 deaths
GLOBAL
(Data as of 23 May 2021, 10am CET)
166,352,007 confirmed cases
3,449,189 deaths
HIGHLIGHTS *
Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 75.94% (398,483) of cases have recovered and 22% (115,447) of cases are active.
Of the total active cases, 93.6% (108,071) of the active cases are in home isolation; 7,376 (6.4%) cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 1,697 (1.5%) patients require ICU admission, amongst which 467 (0.4%) require ventilator support.
Forty six districts have reported more than 500 active cases while deaths have been reported from 48 districts across the country.
Among the total new cases (56243) reported this week, 24.5% of the new cases are from Kathmandu district and 33.3% from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts).
RT–PCR tests have been performed from 91 designated COVID-19 laboratories across the country of which 55 are public and 36 are private laboratories.
There have been 2,113,080 people who have received the 1 st dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and 553,589 people have received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
*Data as of COVID-19 Update, MoHP, 24 May 2021