Nepal

Situation Update #58 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 18 - 24 May 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION OVERVIEW

NEPAL

  • (Data as of 25 May 2021, 07:00:00 hours)

  • 520,461 confirmed cases

  • 6531 deaths

  • 2,936,314 RT-PCR tests

SOUTH-EAST ASIA REGION

  • (Data as of 23 May 2021, 10am CET)

  • 30,088,649 confirmed cases

  • 372,277 deaths

GLOBAL

  • (Data as of 23 May 2021, 10am CET)

  • 166,352,007 confirmed cases

  • 3,449,189 deaths

HIGHLIGHTS *

  • Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 75.94% (398,483) of cases have recovered and 22% (115,447) of cases are active.

  • Of the total active cases, 93.6% (108,071) of the active cases are in home isolation; 7,376 (6.4%) cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 1,697 (1.5%) patients require ICU admission, amongst which 467 (0.4%) require ventilator support.

  • Forty six districts have reported more than 500 active cases while deaths have been reported from 48 districts across the country.

  • Among the total new cases (56243) reported this week, 24.5% of the new cases are from Kathmandu district and 33.3% from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts).

  • RT–PCR tests have been performed from 91 designated COVID-19 laboratories across the country of which 55 are public and 36 are private laboratories.

  • There have been 2,113,080 people who have received the 1 st dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and 553,589 people have received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

*Data as of COVID-19 Update, MoHP, 24 May 2021

Related Content