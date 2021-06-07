Situation Update #58 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 18 - 24 May 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

NEPAL

SOUTH-EAST ASIA REGION

GLOBAL

HIGHLIGHTS *

Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 75.94% (398,483) of cases have recovered and 22% (115,447) of cases are active.

Of the total active cases, 93.6% (108,071) of the active cases are in home isolation; 7,376 (6.4%) cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 1,697 (1.5%) patients require ICU admission, amongst which 467 (0.4%) require ventilator support.

Forty six districts have reported more than 500 active cases while deaths have been reported from 48 districts across the country.

Among the total new cases (56243) reported this week, 24.5% of the new cases are from Kathmandu district and 33.3% from Kathmandu valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts).

RT–PCR tests have been performed from 91 designated COVID-19 laboratories across the country of which 55 are public and 36 are private laboratories.