Situation Update #56- Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal (Reporting Date: 4 – 10 May 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

● Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 76% (306,794) of cases have recovered and 23.1% (93,141) of cases are active.

● 46 districts have reported more than 200 active cases; 29 districts have reported more than 500 active cases

● Of the total active cases, 92.8% (86,426) of the active cases are in home isolation; 6,715 (7.2%) cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 910 patients require ICU admission, amongst which 295 require ventilator support.

● New cases have been reported from 72 districts in the country. Among these new cases, 30.4% of the new cases are from Kathmandu district and 39.5% from Kathmandu valley

● There have been 2,091,511 people who have received the 1st dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and 368,811 people have received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

*Data as of COVID-19 Update, MoHP, 10 May 2021