Situation Update #3 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 6 May 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW (reported up to 5 th May 2020)

82 confirmed

0 deaths

16 recovered

13850 RT-PCR tests

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Ministry of Health and Population has announced 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 5th May 2020.

▪ WHO-HQ has recently updated the document on Country Preparedness and Response Status for COVID-19 which highlights that all countries are at risk and need to prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Each country is encouraged to plan its preparedness and response actions in line with the Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. Based on capacity and risk assessment, Nepal is listed as having level 3 preparedness capacity (≤60 %).

▪ WHO Director-General convened the 3rd meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (2005) regarding COVID-19 on 30th April 2020. Statement of the meeting can be found here.

▪ WHO-HQ has expanded its COVID-19 reference laboratory network (figure in annexe) to include some two dozen laboratories with expertise in virology, diagnostics, sequencing, and often viral culture which will act to support Member States that currently do not have testing capacity or need to get confirmation of their initial test results while building in-country capacity. A shipment fund to allow transport of samples to WHO reference laboratories for confirmatory testing has been made available to cover transport costs.

▪ WHO-HQ has published a technical guidance titled ‘Strengthening Preparedness for COVID-19 in Cities and Urban Settings’ to support local leaders /policy-makers in cities & other urban settings in implementing actions that enhance the prevention, preparedness and readiness for COVID-19.

▪ On 5th May every year WHO celebrates Hand Hygiene Day to mobilize people around the world to increase adherence to hand hygiene practices in healthcare facilities. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, has said that ‘Effective infection prevention and control measures, including hand hygiene, are crucial to ensuring health facilities do not become hubs of COVID-19 transmission.’ 5th May also marks the International Day of Midwife.

▪ WR Nepal participated in dialogues along with the UNRC with the highest officials of the Central Crisis Coordination Committee on strategic, technical and operational issues related to the national response to COVID-19.